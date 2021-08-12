JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.80 and last traded at $81.78. Approximately 18,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 51,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,496,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,614,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,245 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 98,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 36,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $15,079,000.

