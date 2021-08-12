JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $175.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $175.00 price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Shares of AAPL traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,358,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,491,844. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $536,884,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

