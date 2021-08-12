JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AZN. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

AZN traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $56.88. 205,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,669,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $176.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

