JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Atotech (NYSE:ATC) to Underweight

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atotech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Atotech stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76. Atotech has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $26.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

