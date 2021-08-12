JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SZGPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of Salzgitter stock remained flat at $$3.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

