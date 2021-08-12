JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Shares Down 1.9%

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 575.50 ($7.52) and last traded at GBX 582 ($7.60). 319,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 414,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 593 ($7.75).

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £484.24 million and a P/E ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 643.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.07%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

