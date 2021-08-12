JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 243.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $99.91 on Thursday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.38.

