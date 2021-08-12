Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBAXY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.10. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

