Juniata Valley Financial Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.88 (OTCMKTS:JUVF)

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
OTCMKTS JUVF remained flat at $$16.70 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244. Juniata Valley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.
About Juniata Valley Financial
