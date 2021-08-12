Jupiter (JUP) Price Tops $0.0120 on Top Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00046176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00142364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00151918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,240.65 or 1.00114431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $384.99 or 0.00871204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars.

