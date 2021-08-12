Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £100.28 ($131.01).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JET shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of JET opened at GBX 6,312 ($82.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,407.13. The firm has a market cap of £13.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.69. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a one year high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

