JUST (JST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $145.11 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $145.11 million and approximately $214.55 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0642 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00139587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00152159 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,175.61 or 0.97606895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.54 or 0.00853499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

