JustBet (WINR) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. JustBet has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $4,721.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JustBet has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00046124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00140160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00151846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,166.85 or 0.99936887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.69 or 0.00859121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

