JustLiquidity (JUL) Trading Up 12.7% This Week

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $2,946.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can now be purchased for $7.13 or 0.00015750 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00047126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00142011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00154500 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,266.16 or 0.99943315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.67 or 0.00869189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 566,381 coins. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.