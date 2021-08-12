K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for K-Bro Linen in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

KBL has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. K-Bro Linen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.13.

Shares of KBL stock traded down C$0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,519. The company has a market capitalization of C$447.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$26.25 and a twelve month high of C$47.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$47.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.89 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.24%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

