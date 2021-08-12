Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West Sells 400 Shares

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $48,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Neal E. West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $48,156.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $53,492.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.64. 47,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,451. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $141.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -169.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,771,000 after purchasing an additional 129,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,784,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 454,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,210,000 after acquiring an additional 46,039 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 382,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after buying an additional 169,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KALU. TheStreet cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

