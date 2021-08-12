Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.63 Million

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to post sales of $5.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.26 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $21.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.21 million to $23.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $71.79 million, with estimates ranging from $56.27 million to $87.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.41. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.