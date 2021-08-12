Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to post sales of $5.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.26 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $21.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.21 million to $23.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $71.79 million, with estimates ranging from $56.27 million to $87.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.41. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

