Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,471. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $273.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

