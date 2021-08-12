Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kamada had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

Shares of Kamada stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 51,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74. Kamada has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $13.33.

Several analysts have commented on KMDA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

