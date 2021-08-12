Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $715 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.30 million.

KAMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

KAMN opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.34. Kaman has a 12-month low of $37.99 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

