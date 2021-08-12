Kambria Hits Market Capitalization of $8.37 Million (KAT)

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, Kambria has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar. Kambria has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and $161,532.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kambria coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,430.63 or 1.00047305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00031522 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.15 or 0.01020382 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.52 or 0.00354701 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.69 or 0.00400105 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006596 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00071223 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Kambria Profile

Kambria (CRYPTO:KAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,187,206,123 coins. The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network . Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kambria is kambria.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

Buying and Selling Kambria

