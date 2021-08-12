Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,159 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,377,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,357,992. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.85. The stock has a market cap of $198.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.