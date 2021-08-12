Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,315 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 405.5% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 95,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $163.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,339,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,334. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

