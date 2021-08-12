Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,691 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up about 1.5% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 95,989 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.01. 1,124,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,839. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.44. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

