Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $82.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,174,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,213. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

