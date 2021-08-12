Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 1,152 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 21,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.5% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 35,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 617,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,109,000 after purchasing an additional 51,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.79. 8,842,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,361,412. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

