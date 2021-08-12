Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 1,273 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.9% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,023,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,161. The company has a market cap of $217.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $99.57 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

