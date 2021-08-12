Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 3,665 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,174 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 114.5% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 7,239 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.5% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.8% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,775,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,213,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.30 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $165.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

