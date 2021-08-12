Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 8,700 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,833,000 after buying an additional 37,552 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 72,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.70. 1,859,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,447. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

