Kanawha Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $294.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,325. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $192.25 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PH. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.64.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

