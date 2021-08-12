Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $19.90 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 1.8% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $19,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $618,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 32,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 922 shares of company stock valued at $223,034. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $5.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $246.10. 3,831,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,116. The stock has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.92.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.89.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

