Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $5.31 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,429 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 56,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $445.36. 1,244,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,315. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $448.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.42. The firm has a market cap of $196.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

