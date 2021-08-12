Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,995 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.67. 3,456,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,229,735. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.16. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on MET. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.