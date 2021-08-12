Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,334 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,657 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.7% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its position in Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.54. 15,061,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,712,711. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $217.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

