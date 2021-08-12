Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,972 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up about 1.2% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 112,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 171,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.51. 4,435,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,666,955. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.79. The company has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

