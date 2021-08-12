Kanawha Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,022 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,479,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,793,000 after buying an additional 363,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,975,000 after buying an additional 321,217 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on APD shares. HSBC reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

APD traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $277.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,204. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.10.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.