Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 1,630 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 345.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in The Southern by 56.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.72. 5,412,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

