Kansas City Southern Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Kansas City Southern has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

KSU stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $291.83. 5,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.01. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

