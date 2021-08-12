Katalyo (KTLYO) 1-Day Volume Hits $172,014.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $172,014.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Katalyo has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00047724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00140849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.47 or 0.00153736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,799.71 or 0.99137235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.64 or 0.00871093 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.