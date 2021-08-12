Katalyo Market Cap Tops $1.53 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $177,353.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00046686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00144564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00156360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,446.30 or 0.99997662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.76 or 0.00864198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.