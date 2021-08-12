Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) PT Lowered to $7.00

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 87.17% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ KPLT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.74. 5,433,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89. Katapult has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth $7,654,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth $1,081,000. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

