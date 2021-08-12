Katie Murray Sells 42,068 Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) insider Katie Murray sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £88,342.80 ($115,420.43).

Katie Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Katie Murray purchased 74 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £150.22 ($196.26).

On Tuesday, June 29th, Katie Murray purchased 73 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £150.38 ($196.47).

On Tuesday, June 1st, Katie Murray purchased 72 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.66).

Shares of NWG traded up GBX 1.05 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 221.15 ($2.89). 12,443,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,578,126. The company has a market cap of £25.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 221.80 ($2.90). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 204.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 275 ($3.59).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

