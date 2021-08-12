Kattana (KTN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $183,457.00

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Kattana has a market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $183,457.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kattana has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Kattana coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.32 or 0.00007504 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00046423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00142179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00152010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,130.44 or 0.99829321 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.11 or 0.00871164 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kattana

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,436,715 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

