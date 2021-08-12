Kava.io Price Down 0% This Week (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $482.77 million and $96.96 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.93 or 0.00013228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00037871 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.95 or 0.00298909 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00036149 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,033.11 or 0.02305386 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 141,346,879 coins and its circulating supply is 81,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

