KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.96.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

KE stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. KE has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KE will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

