KE (NYSE:BEKE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. 86 Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.84.

BEKE stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.01. 656,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,588,371. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.20. KE has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.26.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in KE during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in KE during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in KE during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in KE during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KE during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

