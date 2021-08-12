KE (NYSE:BEKE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.72

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.72 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 65123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEKE. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. 86 Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.96.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.33.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. KE’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in KE during the first quarter worth $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at $222,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

