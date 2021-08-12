Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $1,201,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 33,772 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,241,000 after acquiring an additional 507,255 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.53. 23,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,070. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $5,420,811.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 499,999 shares of company stock worth $32,311,605. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on K. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.