Kelly Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Kelly Services has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYB traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,520. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $90.36. The company has a market cap of $960.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.92.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.