Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €32.50 Price Target

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JEN. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Jenoptik currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €31.00 ($36.47).

Jenoptik stock traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €30.32 ($35.67). The stock had a trading volume of 95,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €25.60. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a twelve month high of €30.30 ($35.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

